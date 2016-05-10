FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sapiens reports 20.9% revenue growth in q1 2016
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sapiens reports 20.9% revenue growth in q1 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Sapiens International Corporation Nv

* Q1 non-gaap revenue of $49.6 million , up 20.9% compared to $41.0 million in q1 of 2015

* Confident in to deliver full-year 2016 revenue in line with our guidance of $207 million to $211 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $49.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

