BRIEF-Sapiens reports 20.9% revenue growth in q1 2016

May 10 (Reuters) - Sapiens International Corporation Nv

* Q1 non-gaap revenue of $49.6 million , up 20.9% compared to $41.0 million in q1 of 2015

* Confident in to deliver full-year 2016 revenue in line with our guidance of $207 million to $211 million

* Sapiens reports 20.9% revenue growth in q1 2016

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 revenue $49.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S