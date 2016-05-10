FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators posts Q1 loss per share $1.20
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators posts Q1 loss per share $1.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc :

* Lumber Liquidators announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sales results fell short of our expectations

* “Continue to see improvement in our gross margin from lows of 2015 driven by our strategic pricing initiatives”

* On april 27, entered mou with lead plaintiffs in consolidated securities class action matter

* Through insurers, will contribute $26 million as well as 1 million shares of company’s common stock to a settlement fund to resolve matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
