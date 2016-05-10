FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dermira announces positive phase 2B trial results for DRM01
May 10, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dermira announces positive phase 2B trial results for DRM01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc :

* Clinical study evaluated safety and efficacy of DRM01 and demonstrated statistically significant improvements in all primary endpoints

* Plans to initiate a phase 3 program to evaluate safety and efficacy of drm01 as a treatment for acne in adult and adolescent patients

* Initiation of program is targeted for first half of 2017, subject to an end-of-phase 2 meeting with fda

* Dermira announces positive topline phase 2b clinical trial results for drm01 in patients with facial acne vulgaris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

