BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance posts Q1 loss of $0.32/share

May 10 (Reuters) - Snyder‘s-lance Inc :

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.32 including items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $463 million versus i/b/e/s view $470.3 million

* Updates 2016 full year outlook to reflect acquisition of diamond foods

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.30

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $80 to $85 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $310 million to $325 million

* Snyder's-Lance inc - FY 2016 outlook includes an estimated negative impact of $0.10 to $0.12 per diluted share, from purchase accounting adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: