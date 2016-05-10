FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance posts Q1 loss of $0.32/share
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance posts Q1 loss of $0.32/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Snyder‘s-lance Inc :

* Snyder‘s-Lance Inc reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.32 including items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $463 million versus i/b/e/s view $470.3 million

* Updates 2016 full year outlook to reflect acquisition of diamond foods

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.30

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $80 to $85 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $310 million to $325 million

* Snyder‘s-Lance inc - FY 2016 outlook includes an estimated negative impact of $0.10 to $0.12 per diluted share, from purchase accounting adjustments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.