FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate posts Q1 net earnings of $0.09/ADS attributable to shareholders
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate posts Q1 net earnings of $0.09/ADS attributable to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 41.2 percent to $235.4 million

* Qtrly diluted net earnings per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) attributable to shareholders were $0.09

* Qtrly expecting full year 2016 contract sales to grow between 15% and 20%

* Sees FY net income to grow between 20% and 25% compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.