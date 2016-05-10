FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EV Energy Partners reports Q1 loss of $0.58 per share
May 10, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EV Energy Partners reports Q1 loss of $0.58 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - EV Energy Partners Lp

* Production for q1 of 2016 was 12.8 bcf of natural gas, 317 mbbls of oil and 602 mbbls of natural gas liquids

* Qtrly total revenues $38.3 million versus $47.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $51.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “expect free cash flow to increase for remainder of year as actual qtrly capex are projected to decline from q1 levels”

* EV Energy Partners announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
