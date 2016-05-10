FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vertex announces private placement of Series B1 convertible preferred stock, warrants
May 10, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Vertex Energy Inc :

* Entered into definitive purchase agreement to which co will issue and sell in private placement of about 12.4 million units, at $1.56 per unit

* Vertex Energy Inc says private placement consists of series b1 convertible preferred stock of about $19.3 million and warrants for purchase of 3.1 million shares of co

* Vertex Energy Inc says series B1 preferred stock matures on June 24, 2020

* Vertex Energy Inc Announces private placement of series B1 convertible preferred stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

