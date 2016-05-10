BRIEF-The J.G. Wentworth Company reports Q1 loss per share $1.03

May 10 (Reuters) - JG Wentworth Co

* The J.G. Wentworth Company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $66.6 million versus $86.8 million

* Qtrly loss per share $1.03

* Expects to receive notice from new york stock exchange (“NYSE”) of being below NYSE’s continued listing standards

* Intends to remain a listed company and plans to develop and submit a business plan to NYSE

* Has reviewed criteria for NYSE-market, and, as an alternative, may also consider transferring its stock listing to NYSE-market

* NYSE notification does not affect company’s business operations or its SEC reporting requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)