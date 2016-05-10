FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jaguar reports Q1 loss per share $0.13
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jaguar reports Q1 loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Jaguar Mining Inc

* Jaguar reports first quarter financial results, company positioning for strong production and growth; increased operating cash flow, cash operating costs of $742 and AISC of $1,061 in Q1 2016

* Qtrly revenue $26.7 million versus $28.7 million

* Jaguar Mining Inc qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Jaguar Mining Inc qtrly consolidated gold production of 21,197 ounces based on a 15 pct increase in average head grade to 3.78 g/t

* On track to meet 2016 guidance of $700 - $750 for consolidated cash operating costs

* Capital investments funded through operating cash flow during H1 2016 with capital spending set to reduce in Q3 and Q4 2016

* Growing mine production, increasing throughput and reducing cash operating costs towards lower end of 2016 cost guidance

* We are on track to achieve our 2016 gold production guidance of 90,000 - 95,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
