BRIEF-Dean Foods Q1 earnings per share $0.43

May 10 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co :
* Quarterly dividend increased to $0.09 per share, a 29% increase
* Total volume across all products was 641 million gallons for q1 of 2016, a 3.2% decline
* For q2, expected volume declines in low single digits
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gaap net sales $1.88 billion versus $2.05 billion
* Q1 revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dean foods announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)