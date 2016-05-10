BRIEF-Dean Foods Q1 earnings per share $0.43

May 10 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co :

* Quarterly dividend increased to $0.09 per share, a 29% increase

* Total volume across all products was 641 million gallons for q1 of 2016, a 3.2% decline

* For q2, expected volume declines in low single digits

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gaap net sales $1.88 billion versus $2.05 billion

* Q1 revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dean foods announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)