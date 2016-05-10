FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Zais Financial Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.38
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zais Financial Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Zais Financial Corp :

* Zais Financial Corp qtrly core earnings per share of $0.14

* Company has begun process of selling its seasoned, re-performing mortgage loans from its residential mortgage investments segment

* A sale of these assets is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2016

* If completed, the mortgage loan sales are likely to result in a reduction of company’s investment income

* If mergers are not completed, could result in a decision to curtail dividends in future

* Management agreement with zais group will be terminated, a termination fee of $8 million will be paid to zais group

* Zais financial corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.