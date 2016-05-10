FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces license agreement with Allergan unit
May 10, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces license agreement with Allergan unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp :

* Watson will obtain commercial rights for U.S. For upfront fee and milestone payments totaling up to $32.5 million

* Watson will pay double-digit royalties to adamis based on income from future sales of pfs in u.s.

* Adamis retains rights to commercialize pfs in rest of world.

* Entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with allergan plc’s wholly owned subsidiary, watson laboratories, inc

* Adamis pharmaceuticals announces license agreement with allergan plc subsidiary for epinephrine pre-filled syringe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

