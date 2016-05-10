FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hardinge posts Q1 loss of $0.10/share
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hardinge posts Q1 loss of $0.10/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Hardinge Inc :

* Hardinge reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 sales rose 1 percent to $67.8 million

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.03

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $68.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors has concluded previously announced review of strategic alternatives for company

* Received indications of interest from a number of financial and strategic buyers to acquire company

* Hardinge Inc says order backlog at March 31, 2016 was $100.7 million

* Hardinge Inc qtrly net orders of $64.9 million were down from an unseasonably high order level in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
