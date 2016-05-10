FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.05/shr
May 10, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.05/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group Inc

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly restaurant sales increased 15.2 pct to $222.5 million from $193.2 million in Q1 of 2015

* Sees 2016 total restaurant sales of $935 million to $960 million

* Q1 revenue view $216.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $940.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
