BRIEF-Blueprint Medicines posts Q1 loss of $0.57/share

May 10 (Reuters) - Blueprint Medicines Corp :

* Blueprint Medicines reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Collaboration revenues were $6.9 million for Q1 of 2016, as compared to $0.7 million for Q1 of 2015

* Expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments balance will be at least $120 million at December 31, 2016

* Expects cash, cash equivalents, investments sufficient to fund operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements into late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)