BRIEF-Biodelivery Sciences posts Q1 loss of $0.36/share

May 10 (Reuters) - Biodelivery Sciences International Inc :

* Biodelivery Sciences provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.36

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $3.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $3 million

* IND filing of Buprenorphine 30 day injection for treatment of Opioid dependence and chronic pain anticipated in q3 2016

* Strategic initiatives implemented to better align BUNAVAIL expenses with revenue

* Strategic initiatives implemented expected to result in savings of approximately $20 million through 2017

* Says initiatives extend cash runway to Q3 of 2017