BRIEF-CECO Environmental Q1 earnings per share $0.09
May 10, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CECO Environmental Q1 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Ceco Environmental Corp

* Total backlog at March 31, 2016 was $228.1 million as compared with $211.2 million on December 31, 2015

* Sequential bookings grew from $100 million in Q4 of 2015 to $120 million in Q1 of 2016

* Ceco Environmental Corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $103.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $99.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

