FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yellow Pages Q1 earnings per share $0.49
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yellow Pages Q1 earnings per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd

* Digital revenues grew 16.6% year-over-year to reach $131.6 million for three-month period ended march 31, 2016

* Customer count totalled 244,000 customers as at march 31, 2016 , as compared to 251,000 customers as at same time last year

* Revenues for quarter ended March 31, 2016 decreased 1.1% year-over-year to $203.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.63, revenue view c$205.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Yellow Pages Limited reports first quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.