FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.32
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd :

* “remains confident” in reaching targets of double-digit adjusted roic in 2016, growing to 14% by 2018, $5.00 adjusted eps in 2017

* Norwegian cruise line holdings reports financial results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 revenue $1.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.