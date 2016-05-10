FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Perion sees Q2 2016 revenue of $73-$75 mln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Perion sees Q2 2016 revenue of $73-$75 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Perion Network Ltd

* “continue to expect in excess of 50% revenue growth for year, with strong ebitda at high end of our original guidance”

* Sees Q2 Adjusted Ebitda In Range Of $8-$9 million

* Perion network ltd qtrly net loss per share from continuing operations $0.02

* Gaap revenues $73.1 million, adjusted ebitda $8.8 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $73 million to $75 million

* Q1 revenue $73.1 million versus $52.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.