BRIEF-Kandi Technologies reports Q1 adj earnings of $0.08 per share
May 10, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kandi Technologies reports Q1 adj earnings of $0.08 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc

* Sees Q2 gross margin in range of 12.5% to 13.5%.

* Expect to deliver 5,500-6,000 EV products in Q2 and no less than 35,000 EVs for full year

* Anticipate 10,000 EV to be used for micro public transportation program while 25,000 EVs be allocated to direct sales channel in FY

* Kandi technologies reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $270 million to $300 million

* Q1 revenue rose 15.7 percent to $50.7 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $55 million to $57 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

