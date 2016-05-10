FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allergan announces share repurchase program of up to $10 bln
May 10, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan announces share repurchase program of up to $10 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Company expects to execute $4 - $5 billion in open market repurchases

* If favorable market conditions persist, will consider extending program following completion of initial portion of share repurchase program

* Share repurchase program is pending completion of and receipt of proceeds from divestiture of Allergan’s global generics business to Teva

* Will have ability to pay down debt to maintain co’s investment grade credit ratings through capital deployment after Teva deal closes

* Allergan announces board authorization for share repurchase program of up to $10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

