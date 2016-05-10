FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity Corp reports Q2 FFO c$0.67/shr
May 10, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity Corp reports Q2 FFO c$0.67/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Equity Corp

* Mainstreet announces Q2 2016 earnings

* Q2 FFO per share c$0.67

* As part of our outlook, we see costs remaining low

* Qtrly NOI decreased 2 pct to $16 million , while falling 5 pct to $15.1 million on a same asset basis

* Also expect to see substantial reductions in heating costs due to natural gas prices that remain among their lowest in recent years

* Remain conservative in our underwriting criteria in Alberta and Saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
