BRIEF-Allergan Q1 loss per share $0.38 from continuing operations
May 10, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan Q1 loss per share $0.38 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Allergan

* Company reiterates 2016 continuing operations guidance

* Namenda XR revenues in Q1 of 2016 were $173 million , as prescriptions,formulary coverage remained stable following loss of exclusivity of Namenda IR

* Amortization expense for Q1 2016 was $1.6 billion , compared to $788 million in Q1 of 2015

* GAAP diluted EPS to $3.04

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.04 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.38 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $3.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.95 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
