BRIEF-DJO Global posts Q1 sales $278.9 mln
May 10, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-DJO Global posts Q1 sales $278.9 mln

Reuters Staff

May 10 (Reuters) - DJO Global Inc :

* DJO global announces financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 sales $278.9 million

* Confirming our guidance and are targeting total company full year constant currency revenue growth rates of 6%-8% for full 2016 year

* Sees adjusted EBITDA growth rates of 8%-10%, including future cost reductions for full 2016 year

* Based on year-end foreign currency rates, do not expect sales or adjusted EBITDA for 2016 to be materially impacted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
