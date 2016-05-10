BRIEF-AMRI posts Q1 loss of $0.29/share

May 10 (Reuters) - Albany Molecular Research Inc :

* AMRI announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.29

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 29 percent to $105.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 19 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $465 million to $490 million

* FY adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be between $1.00 and $1.10

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $479.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Confirms standalone full year 2016 financial guidance

* Q1 contract revenue of $102.8 million, up 37% from 2015

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)