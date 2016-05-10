FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RIT Technologies updates on current business situation
May 10, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RIT Technologies updates on current business situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Rit Technologies Ltd :

* Due to financial difficulties company is facing, Israel Frieder has resigned from Rit’s board of directors

* Due to recent resignations, company’s board of directors is currently comprised of two directors

* No progress in collection of RIT CIS overdue debts was achieved up to now

* “we continue to look for external financing solutions including potential m&a”

* Requested loan amount of $US 3 million under terms of loan agreement between rit and stins coman, was not fulfilled up to now

* Rit technologies updates on current business situation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

