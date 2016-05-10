BRIEF-WSP Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.33

May 10 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc

* Backlog at quarter-end was $5,529.7 million, representing about 10.2 months of revenues, up $330.0 million or 6.3% compared to q4 2015

* WSP delivers good performance in Q1 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.28

* Q1 revenue C$1.483 billion

* Q1 revenue view C$1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)