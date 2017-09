May 10 (Reuters) - Earthstone Energy Inc

* Sees 2016 production 4,200 boepd - 4,600 boepd

* In q1 of 2016, company incurred an idle rig expense of $1.3 million

* Qtrly average daily production of 3,576 boepd

* Earthstone energy, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results and provides updated guidance for 2016

* Q1 revenue $8.9 million