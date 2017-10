May 10 (Reuters) - NetSol Technologies

* Reports fiscal 2016 third-quarter results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue rose 22 percent to $16 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share more than $1.00

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $62 million