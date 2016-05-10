BRIEF-Aureus says New Liberty temporarily suspending gold plant operations

May 10 (Reuters) - Aureus Mining Inc
* Operations temporarily suspended as a consequence of problems with detoxification circuit in process plant
* Says is conducting remediation work to rectify issues in detoxification circuit
* Company’s investigations to date indicate that there has been no adverse impact on any human settlement
* Recent heavy rainfall inadvertently resulted in a small overflow of effluent from TSF onto wetlands area
* Says to manage future water discharge from TSF in order for operations to recommence in near future
* New Liberty temporarily suspends gold plant operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)