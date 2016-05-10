FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aureus says New Liberty temporarily suspending gold plant operations
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aureus says New Liberty temporarily suspending gold plant operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Aureus Mining Inc

* Operations temporarily suspended as a consequence of problems with detoxification circuit in process plant

* Says is conducting remediation work to rectify issues in detoxification circuit

* Company’s investigations to date indicate that there has been no adverse impact on any human settlement

* Recent heavy rainfall inadvertently resulted in a small overflow of effluent from TSF onto wetlands area

* Says to manage future water discharge from TSF in order for operations to recommence in near future

* New Liberty temporarily suspends gold plant operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
