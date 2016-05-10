FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Berry Plastics Group Q2 earnings per share $0.47
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Berry Plastics Group Q2 earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Berry Plastics Group Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Increasing operating EBITDA guidance for 2016 fiscal year to $1,190 million

* Reaffirming fiscal 2016 adjusted free cash flow guidance of $475 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Berry Plastics Group Inc. Reports second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 sales $1.614 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion

* March sales $3.226 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.