BRIEF-Bluerock Residential Growth Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.26
May 10, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bluerock Residential Growth Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc :

* Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc says same store noi for q1 of 2016 increased by 10.1% from same period in prior year

* Qtrly ffo attributable to common stockholders $0.11

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bluerock residential growth reit announces first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $16.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $15.3 million

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.12 to $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

