May 10 (Reuters) - American Caresource Holdings Inc

* American Caresource reports 87 pct growth in first quarter urgent care revenue

* American Caresource Holdings Inc qtrly total net revenues $5 million versus $2.7 million

* American Caresource Holdings Inc qtrly diluted net loss per common share, continuing operation $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)