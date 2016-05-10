FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises, Springwater Capital announce JV
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 10, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises, Springwater Capital announce JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

* Joint venture is expected to be completed later this year

* Rcl will sell a 51 percent stake in pullmantur and cdf to springwater

* Deal expected to result in an immaterial one-time gain, which will be excluded from rcl’s key metrics

* Rcl will have a 49 percent stake, and retain full ownership of ships and planes currently operated by pullmantur and cdf

* Transaction is expected to have partially offsetting impacts on yields and expenses

* Net effect of deal on company’s 2016 bottom line is expected to be neutral to marginally positive

* Royal caribbean cruises ltd. And springwater capital announce joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.