May 10 (Reuters) - Bankers Petroleum

* Bankers petroleum receives certain regulatory approvals for proposed acquisition by geo-jade

* Both parties continue to pursue approvals pursuant to investment canada act and chinese state administration of foreign exchange

* Receives Certain Regulatory Approvals For Proposed Acquisition By Geo-Jade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)