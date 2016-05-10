BRIEF-Imation Q1 loss per share $0.40 from continuing operations

May 10 (Reuters) - Imation Corp :

* Imation will operate as a holding company with a subsidiary (nexsan) engaged in business of global data storage

* There is an ongoing strategic review as imation expects to seek and explore new opportunities

* Imation reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.21 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.40 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue fell 31.8 percent to $10.7 million