BRIEF-Sunshine Bancorp to acquire FBC Bancorp Inc for about $40 mln
May 10, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunshine Bancorp to acquire FBC Bancorp Inc for about $40 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Sunshine Bancorp Inc

* Transaction valued at approximately $40 million

* Deal is all-stock merger

* Shareholders of fbc will receive 0.88 shares of sunshine common stock for each share of fbc common stock

* Current fbc president and ceo, dana kilborne, will join sunshine executive team

* Five current boards member from fbc’s board will join sunshine board with an anticipated resulting board of 15 members.

* Sunshine currently expects that transaction will be immediately and significantly accretive to earnings per share

* Currently expects to realize anticipated cost savings of 30% through reduction of administrative and operational redundancies

* Unshine currently expects that transaction will be immediately and significantly accretive to earnings per share

* Additionally, 5 current boards member from fbc’s board will join sunshine board with an anticipated resulting board of 15 members

* Anticipated that transaction will close in third or q4 of 2016

* Sunshine bancorp, inc. Announces acquisition of fbc bancorp, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

