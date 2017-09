May 10 (Reuters) - Algoma Central Corp

* Algoma Central Corporation announces 2016 first quarter results

* Says Q1 revenues of $40,477 compared to $43,909 for same period in 2015

* Q1 loss per share C$0.20 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)