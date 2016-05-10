FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enbridge inspects sites for safe restart after wildfires
May 10, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enbridge inspects sites for safe restart after wildfires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc :

* Enbridge inspects sites for safe restart after wildfires

* Crews have been inspecting facilities and pipelines in Fort Mcmurray region

* As fires retreat in some areas, Enbridge workers have been able to conduct field assessments of several of its sites

* Currently finalizing plans to repair and restart system and working to assess available utility power supply needed to safely return to service

* Inspections of Athabasca and Cheecham terminal facilities indicate they have been largely unaffected by fires

* As of May 10, Enbridge Cheecham facility remains closed

* All enbridge pipelines in and out of Cheecham terminal continue to be isolated and shut down

* Limited volumes are currently flowing on Line 19, initiating out of Kirby Lake facility

* Athabasca terminal continues to operate with a minimum staff complement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
