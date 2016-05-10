FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alon Blue Square says Trustees of Mega Retail chose offer by Bitan Wines to acquire Mega Retail
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alon Blue Square says Trustees of Mega Retail chose offer by Bitan Wines to acquire Mega Retail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Alon Blue Square Israel

* Notified that trustees of mega retail submitted to court a notice

* Trustees of mega retail chose offer submitted by bitan wines for acquisition of mega retail among other offers that were submitted

* Trustees requested court to convene meetings of creditors of mega retail to approve arrangement based on such offer of bitan wines

* Alon blue square announces selection by trustees of mega retail of offer by bitan wines ltd. To acquire mega retail Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.