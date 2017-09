May 10 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :

* Innergex reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$62.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Facilities produced 664 GWH of electricity or 119% of LTA of 557 GWH in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: