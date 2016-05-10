BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics Q1 loss per share $0.25

May 10 (Reuters) - Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $64.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $320 million to $325 million

* Sees FY 2016 consumable revenue of approximately 55% of total revenue

* Sees FY 2016 gross profit margin in a range of 70% to 71% of total revenue

* FY2016 revenue view $316.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S