BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics Q1 loss per share $0.25
May 10, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics Q1 loss per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $64.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $320 million to $325 million

* Sees FY 2016 consumable revenue of approximately 55% of total revenue

* Sees FY 2016 gross profit margin in a range of 70% to 71% of total revenue

* FY2016 revenue view $316.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

