May 10 (Reuters) - Infusystem Holdings Inc :

* InfuSystem holdings, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Maintains its guidance for year of high single digit net collected revenue growth

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $19 million