BRIEF-Paratek Pharmaceuticals receives FDA affirmation for design of proposed omadacycline phase 3 study
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paratek Pharmaceuticals receives FDA affirmation for design of proposed omadacycline phase 3 study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Receives FDA affirmation for design of proposed omadacycline oral only skin infection phase 3 study: opportunity to accelerate access to broader oral-only markets

* FDA affirms chosen comparator, primary endpoint for Phase 3 study

* Study, if conducted, would initiate following reporting of top-line data from IV-to-Oral ABSSSI Phase 3 study

* Potential to include oral-only skin study in projected NDA filing in first half of 2018

* Top-line data from Phase 3 registration study for CABP is expected as early as Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

