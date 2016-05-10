BRIEF-Key Tronic Corporation Q3 revenue $118.4 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - Key Tronic Corp

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $118.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Key tronic corp says for q3 of fiscal year 2016, gross margin was 8.4% and operating margin was 2.3%, up from 7.8% and 2.1%, respectively

* Key tronic corporation announces results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $117 million to $122 million

* Q3 revenue $118.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)