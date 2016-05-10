FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harmonic reports Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.11
May 10, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Harmonic reports Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Harmonic Inc :

* Sees Q2 net revenue to be $102 million to $107 million

* Sees Q2 2016 loss per share $0.16 to $0.19

* Bookings for q1 of 2016 were $109.6 million, compared with $101.0 million for q4 of 2015

* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.59 to $0.62

* Gaap net revenue for q1 of 2016 was $81.8 million, compared with $86.6 million for Q4 of 2015

* Non-Gaap net revenue for q1 of 2016 was $82.5 million, compared with $86.6 million for q4 of 2015

* Sees Q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.02 to $0.05

* Sees Q2 2016 non-gaap revenue $103 million to $108 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 to $0.12

* Harmonic announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.11

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.33

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $398 million to $413 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

