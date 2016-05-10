BRIEF-ESI Scientific Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

May 10 (Reuters) - Electro Scientific Industries Inc Says On A Non

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $50.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap basis q4 gross margin was 42.7% compared to 44.9% in prior quarter

* Electro scientific industries inc says bookings in q4 were $55.6 million, compared to $52.6 million in prior quarter

* Esi announces fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 revenue $51.5 million versus $37.6 million

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04 to $0.09

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04 to $0.09

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $48 million to $53 million