May 10 (Reuters) - FutureFuel Corp :

* FutureFuel releases first quarter 2016 results

* FutureFuel Corp says declared normal quarterly dividends of $0.06 per share for Q1 of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue fell 13.8 percent to $46.6 million