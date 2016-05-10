BRIEF-Hackett Group Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.20

May 10 (Reuters) - Hackett Group Inc :

* Board of directors declares $0.13 semi-annual dividend

* Estimates q2 pro forma diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.21 to $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $71.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The Hackett Group announces first quarter 2016 record results

* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue $68.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $67.2 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $71 million to $73 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)